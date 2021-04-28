The fully electric Volvo XC40 Recharge has earned the TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS award from the American Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The addition of the vehicle in the prestigious lineup of winners means that Volvo Cars is the only automobile manufacturer to achieve TSP+ across its entire product range.

The XC40 Recharge is the first fully electric small SUV to earn the award and adds to the record set last month for the most single-year TSP+ awards earned by any car maker since the TSP+ awards began back in 2013.

IIHS recognizes vehicles with TSP+ that provide the highest level of safety. Volvo Cars received 9 TSP+ awards in February, five in March, and now one in April, which makes a total of 15 recognitions.

What sets Volvo Cars apart from other manufacturers is the attention paid when it comes to refining the safety technologies. Such include including forward-collision warning and automatic emergency braking, combined with advanced pedestrian and cyclist-collision prevention.

Regardless of body style, engine or trim, every Volvo offers innovative protection in a crash, said Anders Gustafsson, President and CEO of Volvo Car USA. We are proud that IIHS has recognised this by awarding a Top Safety Pick Plus to every vehicle we produce today. No other company has been awarded this honour across all car lines.

The fully electric Volvo XC40 Recharge joins the following vehicles earning a TSP+ award:

The following vehicles produced after September 2020 have been awarded the TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS award from IIHS as of 31 March 2021:

Volvo S90

Volvo S90 Recharge

Volvo V90

Volvo V90 Cross Country

The following vehicles have been awarded the TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS award from IIHS as of 31 March 2021:

Volvo V60 Cross Country

They join the following vehicles awarded the TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS in February:

Volvo S60

Volvo S60 Recharge

Volvo V60

Volvo V60 Recharge

Volvo XC40

Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60 Recharge

Volvo XC90

Volvo XC90 Recharge

Source: Volvo