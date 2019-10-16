After the resounding success of the latest Porsche machines, the brand continues this line of unveiling new models and proudly showcases the all-new Taycan 4S.

Design

The newcomer comes with leather-free interior for the first time. The cabin is comprised of innovative recycled materials. This approach is not only environmentally friendly, but also showcases some new ideas and concepts as it comes to shaping the interior of a luxurious vehicle.

As standard, Taycan 4S is geared with sporty front seats with eight-way electrical adjustment, while other standard equipment goodies include keyless entry and ambient interior lightning.

Also, as expected, the Taycan 4S is geared with exclusive 19-inch Aero wheels, a revised front fascia with a new geometry, side skirts and rear diffuser in black, sexy LED headlights and Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus.

Drivetrain system

The sport sedan is available with two battery sizes. The first one is called Performance Battery pack and delivers up to 522hp. The second one, the Performance Battery Plus can generate a total output of 563hp. In both variants, Taycan 4S accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in mere 3.8 seconds and chases a top speed of 279km/h (155mph).

Furthermore, the latest family member features two permanently excited synchronous motors on the front and rear axles and a two-speed gearbox on the rear axle. Additionally, engineers have used a centrally networked control system for the chassis. There's and integrated Porsche 4D Chassis Control, which analyzes and synchronizes all chassis components in real time. As a standard, Taycan 4S also features an adaptive air suspension with three-chamber technology and an electronic damper control PSAM system (Porsche Active Suspension Management).

Also, the new Taycan 4S comes with six-piston fixed-calipers in red finish on the front axle and four-piston calipers in red on the rear axle, with internally vented cast iron brake rotors. These rotor diameters are measured at 360mm for the front and 358mm on the rear wheel.

Charging capabilities

Taycan 4S can be charged via an 800-volt high-speed DC charging station with a maximum capacity of 225kW for the Performance Battery and 270kW for the Performance Battery Plus. With either battery, the charging speed from 5 per cent to 80% can be done in mere 22 minutes. The standard 400-volt high speed DV charging occurs at 50kW, and an optional Booster increases the charging speed to 150kW.

Neat!

Source: Porsche