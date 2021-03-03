Volvo Cars, the Swedish automobile manufacturer, has revealed its latest model – the C40 Recharge. The vehicle is the brand's next step to the zero-emission future.

The vehicle features all the benefits of an SUV, but also comes with a sleeker design language. Based on the CMA platform, this is also the first Volvo model to be pure electric only.

Following the introduction of the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge, the Volvo team will roll out several additional models in the same lineup in the upcoming years. The idea is that 50 per cent of the vehicles by 2025 will be fully electric, while by 2030 every car the manufacturer sells should be purely electric.

Exterior and interior design

New C40 Recharge comes with a striking rear-end shape with a low roofline, while the front-end introduces a completely new face, which will be present in all electric-only Volvo machines.

The inside is characterized by high seating positions and optional colour schemes for each individual model. Also, this is the first Volvo car to be completely leather-free.

In terms of tech gadgets, C4 Recharge comes with an advanced infotainment system, smartphone integration, and Google Suite incorporation.

Drivetrain system

In terms of driving power, the drivetrain consists of two twin electric motors, one at the front and one at the rear axle, powered by a 78kWh battery which can recharge at 80% in 40 minutes. This setup allows a range of about 420km, which is expected to be further improved via future software updates.

C40 Recharge can already be ordered online and the first deliveries are expected to begin this fall. When ordered, customers will get also a convenient pack of service, warranty, roadside assist and insurance, as well as home charging options.

As it seems, Volvo is strictly following its goal of delivering zero-emission vehicles that also offer enhanced safety features and an overall pleasurable driving experience. As with any other Volvo machine, we expect an extended list of safety features and tons of new utility gadgets.

Stick with us for further details!