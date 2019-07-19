Volvo XC40 has claimed one more significant recognition – it adds the New Car of the Year title in the Motor Trader 2019 Awards to its already impressive collection. The resounding success of the machine is a result of dedication, determination and ever-evolving desire for delivering us only the best machines.

XC40 was wwwired for its restrained styling, compared to these more aggressive and massive SUVs, projecting elegance and modest confidence. However, the thing that impressed the judges the most was vehicle's ride, handling and performance capabilities, which do make a difference on the road and on long journeys.

Furthermore, new XC40 features this thing called Sensus system, which includes a central nine-inch touchscreen and advanced voice-activated control system. This allows easy control over car's entertainment and information technology, along with access of numerous online apps.

However, the technology that contributed to the overall 5-star rating is the one that all Volvo machines excel at – safety and impact protection. The advanced machine features City Safety suite, all along with all other Volvo technologies that have made the brand notorious for its protection capabilities.

The award-winning XC40 is available with a range of in-house engines, especially created for smooth performance and neat fuel efficiency. Customers can also specify their vehicle with a manual or automatic gearbox and front- or all-wheel-drive system.

Source: Volvo