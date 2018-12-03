Volvo Car USA reveals details and pricing for new generation of Volvo V60. With an entry point of $38,900, new family member arrives in US dealers in early 2019. Here's what we know so far!

New V60 is a five-door mid-size luxurious wagon, incorporating brands' dedication and determination to be one of the best automobile manufacturers in the world. What is also special with this one is the fact that design team has added numerous personalization options that will make a difference with driving experience. For example, V60 will be available with either T5 with front-wheel driver features and turbo-charged Drive-E engine with 250hp or with T6 with AWD system with super-charged Drive-E engine with the massive 316hp.

Furthermore, the entry trim level offers a generous suite of standard equipment, including City Safety suite, panoramic moonroof, LED headlamps with Volvo's signature Thor's Hammer technology, Aluminum inlays and brand's award-winning Sensus Connect touchscreen interface. Also, exclusive to the trim level is the new city-weave textile interior.

Higher trim levels include bright chrome window trim and front grille accents, driftwood inlays, four-zone electric climate control, leather comfort seats with four-way lumbar and power cushion extensions. Furthermore, the top trim level, R-Design adds some dynamics to the expression with high gloss black window trim, mirror caps and front grille. There's also metal mesh inlay that joins the heated R-Design perforated leather steering wheel with gearshift paddles, nappa leather sports seats with open grid textile and R-Design leather wrapped gear shift.

Source: Volvo