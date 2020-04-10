PARENTS magazine has named the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid a 2020 Best Family Cars award winner – the jury was impressed with vehicle's advanced safety features, neat performance rates and overall high-quality build. In fact, Pacifica remains the most awarded minivan for the last four years in a row with a more than 130 industry honors and accolades.

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid was named PARENTS magazine "Best Eco Pick", reflecting its position as the first and only hybrid minivan. Built at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, the vehicle delivers more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent in electric-only model, an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of up to 500 miles. Sweet!

As mentioned, Pacifica Hybrid offers wide list of safety features – alongside all of the usual passive and active safety technologies, the vehicle allows for a child seat in each of the second-row captain's chairs and two additional child seats in the third row. The minivan also offers the most advanced entertainment system with Uconnect Theater, which features two 10-inch seatback touchscreen where children can watch and stream videos, play videogames and more. Alongside being a child-friendly, Pacifica Hybrid is also an ideal option for a family road trip, thanks to its seating capacity for up to seven passengers, with second-row captain's chairs and third-row Stow ‘n Go seating.

The segment's first hybrid vehicle features and FCA-designed and innovative dual-motor eFlite electrically variable transmission, paired with an exclusively modified 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 gasolne power unit. Sweet!