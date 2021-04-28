Hyundai IONIQ 5 won the Best Design at the TopGear Electric Awards 2021. The first car in the lineup and the first to be based on the new E-GMP battery electric platform, the IONIQ 5, doesn't just herald a new era for the EV design, but also for the entire EV segment.

The vehicle is fully electric and rich in eco-friendly materials and includes fast charging capabilities, aggressive performance rages and extended mileage coverage with a single charge. Indeed, IONIQ 5 can be recharged from 10% to 80% in mere 18 minutes and can cover a distance of 300 miles with a single charge. In terms of performance, the vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 5.2 seconds.

The IONIQ 5 looks like an Eighties hot hatch that's been beamed into the future. It's head-turningly bold and peppered with talking point details. Those wheelarch strakes. The robot dot-matrix tail-lights. The solar roof. And inside is just as futuristic, with twin 12.3-inch screens bookended with a magnetic panel you can pin receipts, notes or perhaps family photos on to. The fully flat floor means the interior can be morphed to your will; the centre console slides fully forward, while both front chairs have built-in footrests and recline almost bed-flat, said Jack Rix, Editor of TopGear Magazine.

In terms of design, IONIQ 5 comes with new approach, made possible by the new BEV platform, evoking the daring attitude of Hyundai Pony, the brand's first production car.

The front of the vehicle is geared with brand's first clamshell hood that minimizes the panel gaps for improving the aerodynamic features. Also, the front bumper is defined by an eye-catching V-Shape and incorporates distinctive daytime running lights that provide an unmistakable light signature for the IONIQ 5. The sides are defined by auto flush door handles that ensure clean surface styling and enhanced aerodynamic efficiency. The front and rear forms of the vehicle merge at the doors.

In terms of interior, the vehicle adopts a new "Living Space" design concept for the cabin and takes advantage of IONIQ 5's bespoke platform. Axles are pushed right to the front and back of the car and free up a free big amount of space in the interior. Many of cabin's details are eco-friendly too: the seats, headliner, door trim, floor and armrest use sustainably sourced materials, such as recycled PET bottles, plant-based (bio PET) yarns and natural wool yarns, eco-processed leather with plant-based extracts, and bio paint with plant extracts.

Source: Hyundai