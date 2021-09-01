Zenvo Automotive has confirmed its recent partnership with MOHR GROUP, the German dealer that will result in showcasing the Ishvid Perlemor TSR-S on the MOHR GROUP's stand at the upcoming IAA Mobility even in Munich from 6-12 September.

MOHR GROUP will showcase the TSR-S in the pearlescent IShvid Perlemor hue at the IAA Mobility show on its display. The Munich team will be there through the entire event and Hannah Burgess, Zenvo's Senior Commercial Development Director and Pushkar Godambe, Zenvo's Sales Director will be in attendance on the stand on 6 and 7 September.

Angela Hartman, CEO of Zenvo Automotive said: We are excited to showcase our TSR-S model at the IAA Mobility conference this year in Munich with our German dealer. After a successful summer events tour in the UK, we hope to carry on that momentum to the rest of the European events and bolster our relationship with the MOHR GROUP sales team. We're looking forward to speaking to media and customers in Munich and revealing news about dealer-focused events at MOHR GROUP's Motorworld München showroom, too.

Lorenz Mohr, the Managing Partner of MOHR GROUP, said:We very much look forward to attending the IAA Mobility conference in our home city of Munich. It will be our first event with the team at Zenvo Automotive and we are eager to invite customers to our dealer stand, where we will have the stunning white TSR-S on display. It is the first of many events where we will be attending alongside Zenvo and are excited to announce future events at our Motorworld München showroom in the coming months. SEE ALSO: Nissan Maxima receives a top award by J.D. Power 2021 Initial Quality Study

Zenvo has also recently announced that it will have both the TSR-S and TS1 GT in the UK, at the prestigious Salon Privé Concours d'Elégance at the event's hypercar lawn from 1-6 September.