Zenvo Automotive's TSR-S has landed on UK tarmac ahead of the demanding events program that will allow customers across the country to experience the capabilities of the limited-edition hypercar. The anticipated event will be soon officially announced and will give onlookers the opportunity to witness the world's fastest accelerating rear-wheel drive vehicles in action.

The TSR-S comes with an in-house developed 1,177bhp 5.8-liter twin-supercharged flat-plane V8 engine, paired to a motorsport-influenced gearbox and accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in 2.8 seconds. Furthermore, it can sprint from 0 to 200km/h in 6.8 seconds and chase a top speed of 325km/h.

What is particularly special, is that the vehicle comes with a full carbon body and showcases a patented active Centripetal wing, which can change the angle of attack on two different axes. It creates additional drag and acts as an air brake, while also distributes downforce to the inner side of the vehicle to minimize vehicle roll.

The exclusive vehicle sits at the pinnacle of the hypercar segment and is built at Zenvo's headquarters in Præstø, Denmark.

Source: Zenvo Automotive