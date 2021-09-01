Nissan Maxima is the best-performing vehicle in the industry and has managed to earn a Gold Plant Quality Award from the 2021 Initial Quality Study awards.

The brand ranked fourth among other mass market brands, which makes a total of 12 points ahead of the average in the industry. Nissan has also ranked 4th in the corporate ranking.

As it comes to the brand's models, Altima, Maxima and Murano, all of the three have managed to score wins in their respective categories, while TITAN, Sentra and Versa also ranked among the top three in their segment. Also, Maxima recorded the lowest overall problem level in the study.

Delivering top quality for our customers has been a key element in the total brand transformation we call Nissan NEXT, said Mike Colleran, senior vice president, Nissan U.S. Marketing and Sales, This performance is possible by a united design, engineering and manufacturing team focused on making the best vehicles for our customers.

As it comes to the host, J.D. Power IQS is the industry benchmark for new-vehicle quality. The process includes measuring a given number of problems experienced in 100 vehicles during the first 90 days of ownership – the lower the score, the higher the quality is.

SEE ALSO: Genesis reveals first details for the new GV60 EV