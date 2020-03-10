2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid has earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's (IIHS) 2020 Top Safety Pick rating. The vehicle joins the rest of the CR-V lineup that has won such an award when geared with specific headlights. Other Honda vehicles that have been recognized with the prize are Accord, Civic, and Insight.

For 2020 model year, all CR-V models are offered with Honda Sensing as a standard feature on all trim levels. The suite features comprehensive safety and driver-assistive technologies as Collision Mitigation Braking System, Pedestrian Detection, Forward Collision Warning, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Furthermore, all Honda vehicles benefit from the brand's Advanced Compatibility Engineering body structure, designed to protect occupants in a wide variety of frontal collisions, along with advanced supplemental restraint systems.

As it comes to the award itself, in order to earn it, a vehicle must score "GOOD" crashworthiness ratings in all test modes, including the famous passenger-side small overlap test. A top-rated vehicle must also offer front crash prevention that earns "ADVANCED" or "SUPERIOR" rating in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian tests, as well as "GOOD" or "ACCEPTABLE" ratings for available headlights.

Source: Honda