Volkswagen will unveil the eighth-generation Golf GTI at the Geneva Motor Show, alongside the GTE and diesel GTD models. The new vehicles offer more power, next-gen driver interface, and more contemporary design. Neat!

Exterior Design

The new family member proudly showcases a dynamic front-end with new LED headlights design that is positioned low down and form a striking crossbar in conjunction with the radiator grille. Additionally, towards the top of the hood, there's a narrow line, which contributes to that sporty expression. The color of the line depends on the model – red for the GTI, blue for the GTE and silver for the GTD.

Additional features include a large honeycomb-pattern grille, framed on the outside by black applique, with a striking wing-like design on the sides. The GTI insignia also includes the optional foglights, which are integrated into an X-shape into the air intake grille.

The side catches the eye with neat 17-inch Richmond aluminum-alloy wheels, which can be changed for the optional 18-inch and 19-inch rim variants. Through them the new red brake calipers can be seen. GTI and GTD versions carry a unique badge with their respective lettering on the side of the front fender. All models feature wider side skirt sills covered in black and a race-car-style splitter design.

At the rear new Golf showcases new LED taillight clusters, a sporty diffuser, and an exclusive tailpipe design – the GTI has one tailpipe on the left and one on the right, GTD has a double tailpipe on the left, while there is no visible tailpipe for the GTE.

Interior design

Engineers have crafted a distinctive and dynamic interior with numerous details – the sporty steering wheel features three silver double spokes and recessed Wolfsburg emblem, the golf ball shifter knob, and tartan GTI sport seats.

Although the vehicle features tons of new electronic features, there are also many classic details that the engineers and designers decide to retain within the new Golf. The final result is simply beautiful - the fine balance between technologically-advanced machine and conventional utilities have been reached.

SEE ALSO: Aston Martin presents a DBX tweaked by brand's high-end design studio

The Innovision Cockpit extends upwards upon opening the doors in the Golf GTI, GTE and GTD. It is a blend of the top-of-the-range version of the 10.25-inch Digital Cocpit and the 10-inch navigation system. Sweet!

Drivetrain system

The new GTI is powered by an EA888 evo4 245hp 2.0-liter turbocharged and direct-injected four-cylinder engine. The maximum available torque is 273pound-feet. This unit is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

On the other hand, GTE features a plug-in hybrid drivetrain system consists of an EA211 150hp 1.4-liter turbocharged power unit, and a 114hp electric motor mated to a 6-speed DSG system. The maximum torque that the engines can deliver is 295lb-ft.

GTD, the long-range sporty Golf, features an RA288 evo series 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine with a total output of 200hp and 295lb-ft of torque. What is notable for this particular lineup is the new SCR catalytic converters set with dual AdBlue injection that altogether greatly reduce nitrogen oxide emissions compared to predecessor models. Sweet!

Source: Volkswagen