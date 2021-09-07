1938 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Cabriolet A has been named the winner in the "Best of Show" category at the 2021 Salon Privé Concours d'Elégance presented by Aviva. This vehicle is a part of an exclusive Pre-War Tourer lineup and has a lot to demonstrate.

The exclusive vehicle with chassis number 154076 features a unique specification that blends the features of a two-seater Cabriolet A coachwork with the long-wheelbase chassis, as well as engine and gearbox that are set back with a total of 20cm.

Other notable winners at the show include a 1965 GT40 Mk1 with original engine, gearbox, running gear, and bodywork.

Also, some of the Pre-War Sports vehicles have managed to attract tons of attention. Such include SS 100 3½ Litre Roadster, and a 4½ Litre Vanden Plas tourer owned new by company saviour Woolf Barnato.

One of the most eye-catching entries at this year's event was a part of the Fit for a King class. The winner was an elegant 1936 Rolls-Royce Phantom III, one of only three vehicles to feature Sedanca de Ville coachwork by Arthur Mulliner with a Thrupp & Maberly sliding roof over the driver. In this class, a 1949 Bentley Mk VI Light Touring Saloon was also chosen to win the Marlborough Award by the event host.

Furthermore, a 1955 Aston Martin DB2 has managed to take home two awards - the Preservation Award and People's Choice.

2021 Salon Privé Concours d'Elégance presented by Aviva Award Winners: