1938 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Cabriolet A has been named "Best of Show” car at the 2021 Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance
1938 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Cabriolet A has been named the winner in the "Best of Show" category at the 2021 Salon Privé Concours d'Elégance presented by Aviva. This vehicle is a part of an exclusive Pre-War Tourer lineup and has a lot to demonstrate.
The exclusive vehicle with chassis number 154076 features a unique specification that blends the features of a two-seater Cabriolet A coachwork with the long-wheelbase chassis, as well as engine and gearbox that are set back with a total of 20cm.
Other notable winners at the show include a 1965 GT40 Mk1 with original engine, gearbox, running gear, and bodywork.
Also, some of the Pre-War Sports vehicles have managed to attract tons of attention. Such include SS 100 3½ Litre Roadster, and a 4½ Litre Vanden Plas tourer owned new by company saviour Woolf Barnato.
One of the most eye-catching entries at this year's event was a part of the Fit for a King class. The winner was an elegant 1936 Rolls-Royce Phantom III, one of only three vehicles to feature Sedanca de Ville coachwork by Arthur Mulliner with a Thrupp & Maberly sliding roof over the driver. In this class, a 1949 Bentley Mk VI Light Touring Saloon was also chosen to win the Marlborough Award by the event host.
Furthermore, a 1955 Aston Martin DB2 has managed to take home two awards - the Preservation Award and People's Choice.
2021 Salon Privé Concours d'Elégance presented by Aviva Award Winners:
- Best in Show – 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Cabriolet A Singelfenden
- Class A: Competition Motorcycles – 1951 Moto Guzzi 500cc Bicilindrica
- Class B: Exceptional Motorcycles – 1975 MV Agusta 750 Sport
- Class C: Early Pioneers – 1904 Cadillac 8¼hp Model B Rear-Entrance Tonneau
- Class D: Pre-War Tourers – 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Cabriolet A Singelfenden
- Class E: Pre-War Sports – 1938 SS 100 3½ Litre Roadster
- Class F: Fit for a King – 1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III Sedanca de Ville by Arthur Mulliner
- Class G: Racing Greats – 1965 Ford GT40 Mk1
- Class H: Post-War Open – 1962 Aston Martin DB2 Drophead Coupé
- Class I: Post-War Closed (European) – 1950 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Villa d'Este Coupé by Touring
- Class J: Post-War Closed (British) – 1954 Austin-Healey 100/4 BN1 Coupé by D'Ieteren Frères
- Class K: Post-War Tourers – 1946 Tatra T87 Aerodynamic Saloon
- Class L: Pininfarina Design – 1963 Alfa Romeo Giulia 1600 Spider 101 Series
- Class M: 60 Years of the Jaguar E-type – 1963 Jaguar Lightweight ‘The Lindner Low-Drag'
- Class N: Low-Slung Sports – 1972 De Tomaso Mangusta by Ghia
- Class O: Classics of the Future – 1993 Jaguar XJ220
- Class P: Rolling Bones Hot Rods – 1932 Ford 3-Window Coupe
- Preservation Award – 1955 Aston Martin DB2 rally car
- People's Choice – 1955 Aston Martin DB2 Monte-Carlo Rally Car
- Churchill Cup – 1972 De Tomaso Mangusta
- Duke of Marlborough Award – 1949 Bentley Mk VI Light Touring Saloon by Hooper & Co
- Duke of Marlborough Award (Motorcycles) – 1901 Triumph Minerva
- Chairman's Award – 1951 Jaguar XK 120 OTS
- Spirit Award – 1903 Panhard et Levassor 80hp
- Most Exceptional Coachwork – 1927 Rolls-Royce 20hp Tourer by Barker
- Most Opulent – 1931 Bentley 8 Litre Park Ward Four-Door Sports Saloon
- Coup de Coeur – 1937 Talbot-Lago T15 Cabriolet by Worblaufen
- Best Interior – 1947 Bentley Mk VI Cabriolet by Franay
- Most Elegant – 1965 Ferrari 275 GTS
- Most Iconic – 1966 Jaguar E-type 4.2 GT FHC