For a second consecutive year, Kia Telluride wins the "Best 3-Row SUV for Families" by US News & World Report. Winners are selected after a careful evaluation and scoring excellent points in professional automotive reviews, safety and reliability ratings, and the ease of use of all the features that keep the occupants safe and entertained. The vehicle that managed to score the highest possible result was named "Best Car for Families" in the respective category.

Alongside the safety and reliability ratings, 2021 Best Cars for Families also evaluates the family-friendly technologies and their usefulness. This means that features like in-car wireless internet, teen driver controls, automatic braking, surround-view parking cameras and hands-free cargo doors have contributed to the prestigious award.

SEE ALSO: MINI reveals new 2022 Countryman Boardwalk Edition. Check it out!

Kia Motors continues to impress brand fans and enthusiasts with its high-quality products. Brand's vehicles not only impress with contemporary and elegant design but also offer some advanced technologies, premium interior design and capable drivetrain systems. Proof for Kia's recent success is the recognition of the brand as a leading manufacturer by becoming the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a full range of vehicles via its 750 and more dealers all across the US.

Source: Kia