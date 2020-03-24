2020 Kia Telluride, brand's most advanced SUV to date, has been named a winner at the Automobile All-Stars, an annual evaluation event held by leading publication Automobile with the sole purpose to determine the best vehicle in the year. In this year's event, 21 vehicles across various segments were gathered for comparison and evaluation and only eight of them received the "All-Stars" recognition.

However, new Telluride has managed to stand out from the crowd, because of the fact it is the first-ever SUV to claim the "Triple Crown" of the auto industry's most prestigious honors: 2020 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year from North American Car of the Year (NACTOY)1; MotorTrend SUV of the Year; and a Car and Driver 10 Best. Neat!

The editors of Automobile have tested the chosen 21 vehicles over multiple days of driving on various types of roads in and around the California high desert. After evaluating and scoring an array of criteria for every single machine, the jury has designed that there are only eight of the vehicles that are worthy of the recognition.

Additionally, along with the recognitions, Telluride is also one of KMA's best-selling vehicles. Since going on sale in early 2019, there are over 70,000 units that have been sold. Designed and built in the US exclusively for the US market, Telluride is assembled in West Point, Georgia, and is the first Kia vehicle to be exported from the US.

Source: Kia