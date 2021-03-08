New Kia Telluride has won the 2021 Kelley Blue Book Best Resale Value Award in the three-row midsize SUV category. The award is given to models with the lowest possible depreciation during the first five years of ownership. In fact, depreciation remains one of the significant factors during ownership and oftentimes impacts the overall value.

With its advanced technology and tons of tech gadgets, the new Telluride has managed to impress the jury and quickly become a worthy candidate for the award. Since the unfolding, Telluride has managed to catch the attention of both brand enthusiasts and sceptics for many reasons. The main one is that the customer demand for SUVs rises up, and the latest Kia family member manages to answer to the needs of buyers – the vehicle comes with a competitive price and has the highest-in-segment 60-month residual forecast.

With headquarters in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America has also been recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia is also the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and produces a full range of vehicles through a network of more than 750 dealers in the US.

Kelley Blue Book's Best Resale Value Awards evaluates the analysis of statistical models based on millions of purchases. The vehicles that manage to earn the highest possible rating, the five-star residual value, expressed as a percentage of their initial price are selected for the award.

SEE ALSO: Bentley Mulliner launches an exclusive customization program for all Bentley models