Volkswagen of America, Inc., announced details for the new 2019 Arteon model. With a starting price of $35,845USD, the vehicle comes with the award-winning MQB architecture and tons of next-gen technologies. Let's check out some more!

New Arteon will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged and direct-injected TSI engine that produces a total of 258hp and 258 pound-feet of torque. The power is taken to the front wheels via a standard eight-speed automatic gearbox, while the 4Motion AWD system will do the rest in terms of smooth and progressive acceleration and smooth driving experience.

Furthermore, the technological features in the new 2019 Arteon include a blend of passive and active systems. Such include eight airbags and Automatic Post-Collision Braking System. Also, Arteon features a reactive hood. By using sensors to identify a collision with pedestrians, the system aids to mitigate injuries by contact with hard points under the hood by firing small pyrotechnic charges at the hinges in order to raise the hood in the rear with about two inches. Neat!

Additionally, every Arteon comes with People First Warranty, America's Best Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty and numerous more goodies and buyer-friendly packages and equipment.

Speaking of packages, 2019 Volkswagen Arteon can be specified in SE, SEL and SEL Premium trim levels and is expected to arrive in US dealers in April.

Source: Volkswagen