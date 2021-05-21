Volkswagen team announces that the 2021 ID.4 SUV and the 2021 Ateon have received awards from this year's Texas Auto Roundub, the annual spring driving event of the Texas Auto Writers Association media group. Hosted at the Texas Motor Speedway, the event allows journalists to experience and compare many vehicles from different vehicle manufacturers around the globe.

For 2021, TAWA elevated the Green Vehicle of Texas category to major award status, given the growing popularity of electrified vehicle offerings. The award was won by Volkswagen's all-new, all-electric ID.4 SUV. Named 2021 World Car of the Year, the ID.4 marks a new era for Volkswagen.

It's a great honor that ID.4 has been named the Green Vehicle of Texas, said Matthew Renna, Vice President E-mobility and Innovation, Volkswagen of America, Having organizations like Texas Auto Writers Association educate the public on our brand's electric future – and EVs in general – is valuable to the transition to electrification.

Also, 2021 Arteon won the award for Best Midsize Car. The advanced vehicle impressed the jury with its refined design concept and the rich standard equipment.

SEE ALSO: Four elegant British vehicles are going on a sale at Silverstone Auctions

An amazing accolade for our Arteon, said Hein Schafer, Senior Vice President, Product Marketing and Strategy, Volkswagen of America, Inc., This car delivers so much, and does so in such stunning fashion. It's great to see it shine in this key automotive category.

Source: Volkswagen