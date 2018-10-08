Volkswagen announced that the latest 2019 Jetta has been recognized as part of the Wards 10 Best UX list. Highlighting vehicle's handy and easy-to-operate technologies and refined drivetrain system, the jury has given VW team the prestigious award at the third annual WardsAuto User Experience Conference.

The features that have aided new Jetta to score such great results are the informative and intuitive central display, simple Bluetooth phone pairing and text-to-voice messaging, along with comfortable front seats, BeatsAudio Premium audio system and full suite of driver-assistance goodies.

New Jetta models also feature MIB II infotainment system that creates foundation for VW's Car-Net connected vehicle service platform and offers one of the most comprehensive suites of connectivity at the same time. Equipped on SEL and SEL Premium models, Car-Net Security and Service is a suite of different components that allow driver and passengers to access their vehicle remotely via internet and smartphone app. The system includes Automatic Crash Notification, Manual Emergency Call, Roadside Assistance, Stolen Vehicle Location Assistance, Family Guardian speed and boundary alerts, diagnostics and maintenance information and remote vehicle access. Neat!

Furthermore, new 2019 Jetta comes with extended list of safety goodies that would ensure smooth, pleasurable and safe drive. Some of these include Post-Collision Braking System, Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping System and High Beam Control. Neat!

Source: Volkswagen