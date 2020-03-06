Genesis has unveiled the all-new G80 to its online audience via a series of design renderings. The latest lineup member is the third-generation model which leads Genesis in the luxury market as a mid-sized exclusive luxury sedan.

As expected, the vehicle adopts "Athletic Elegance" design language. This design concept allows variations in style and striking a well-considered balance between the two opposing characteristics – Athleticism and Elegance. The all-new G80 is the core of the Genesis model lineup and offers a unique interpretation of the midsize luxury sedan.

In detail, the Crest Grille and the two lines of the Quadlamps circumventing all sides of the vehicle are signature design elements of the brand, first introduced with the unveiling of the GV80 and now being present in the new G80.

The sides showcase a long sweeping Parabolic Line from front to rear flowing gently downwards, boosting the elegance of the vehicle, while the upswept chrome line maintains direction posture, which counterbalances the smooth lines. The sharp athletic power lines of the front and rear fenders are further emphasized by the large 20-inch exclusive wheels.

At the rear, the vehicle showcase neat Quadlamps and the horseshoe-shaped negative surface of the decklid. The trunk release button and surrounding chrome mimics the shape of the Genesis logo and contributes to that overall appealing design elegance.

As it comes to interior styling, the dashboard is deconstructed to an expansive open space featuring a widescreen 14.5-inch infotainment screen. Also, the slim air conditioning vest visually stretches the width of the cabin. There are also some exclusive components – thicker A-pillars and the size of the rearview mirror that altogether ensures a comfortable and relaxed panoramic view.

SEE ALSO: Aston Martin reveals new V12 Speedster - brand's advanced new sportscar!

All-new G80 will debut this month and will showcase new design, platform, powertrain options and advanced technologies.

Stick with us for further information!

Source: Genesis