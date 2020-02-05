2020 Hyundai Accent has earned the Best Value in America award by Vincentric, the automotive research firm that specializes in automotive cost of ownership. This is the second wind for the Accent in the subcompact segment.

New Hyundai Accent comes with a Smartstream G1.6 Dual Port Injection power unit and a Smartstream Intelligent Variable Transmission, which increases Accent's EPA estimated fuel economy by 4MPG combined, compared to the 2019 model lineup. Furthermore, Accent is capable of getting up to 41MPG on the highway. The vehicle is also available with optional advanced safety technologies as Forward Collision-avoidance Assist, a 7-inch display audio system, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone incorporation.

The Vincentric Best Value in America Awards is model-specific honors that search for the best value in each segment. Value is determined using a statistical analysis that incorporates the current market price and total cost of ownership of all 2020 model year automobiles.

As for the brand itself, Hyundai Motor America, it continues to create technology-rich products and present new kinds of technologies. Sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide, Hyundai vehicles are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama and feature this impeccable quality and outstanding design.

Source: Hyundai