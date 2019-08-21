2019 Hyundai Accent and 2019 Santa Fe models have been included on the US News & World Report's "Best New Cars for Teens" list. At the same time 2016 Hyundai Tucson earned a place among the "Best Used Cars for Teens".

US News & World Report ranks vehicles based on reliability ratings, crash worthiness tests, driver-assistance features and critics recommendation. The vehicles included in the exclusive list have the best combination of all those features. Furthermore, a vehicle must be from 2014 through 2016 model years and have the best blend of dependability and safety ratings, ownership costs, positive reviews and available technology.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

The vehicle includes Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist system as standard. There's also a Blind Spot Detection system, which warns driver if vehicles approach from the rear side. Additionally, Santa Fe comes with Hyundai's first standard Safe Exit Assist system. It uses radar to help detect vehicles approaching from the rear and cautions passengers to exit the vehicle. Also, 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe was named a TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS by IIHS.

2019 Hyundai Accent

The new family member offers a wide array of advanced safety features and technologies that provide another layer of protection for passengers. New Accent comes with Forward Collision-avoidance Assist that utilizes a front forward facing radar. 2019 Accent has also been named TOP SAFETY PICK by the IIHS.

2016 Hyundai Tucson

The model is offered with optional advanced safety technologies as Automatic Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, Lane Departure Warning System, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Change Assist, Backup Warning Sensors and a standard rearview camera. The vehicle was the only machine in the small SUV segment to receive good ratings for both driver and passenger in the latest Insurance Institute for Highway Safety small-overlap crash test ratings.

Source: Hyundai