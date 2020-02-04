2020 Chicago Auto Show, new LC 500 Convertible will showcase a new body finish that would be accompanied by tons of new and upgraded features.

Firs seen at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible makes an inciting assertion by its improved and even lower center of gravity, optimal weight distribution and pronounced focus on the performance rates. Furthermore, the LC Convertible comes with a massive 5.0-liter V8 power unit and Direct-Shift 10-speed automatic gearbox that altogether generate and distribute 471hp at 7,100rpm and 398 lb-ft of torque at 4,800rpm. Neat!

Lexus will also feature its local charitable outreach through a custom LC 500 dedicated to Cal's Angels, a pediatric cancer foundation, which offers hope and support for children and families. The exclusive LC 500 comes with vibrant gold ribbons as a symbol for childhood cancer in order to raise awareness of the decease, in addition to patient support, Cal's Angels provides funding for pediatric cancer research. In fact, Lexus has been a multi-year partner of Cal's Angels, raising money and in-kind donations through its regional Chicago office.

But let's get back to the vehicle, shall we? The newly updated 2020 Lexus RX and RXL will showcase new and more responsive steering and added multimedia options for smartphone and touchscreen integration, including updated versions of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with Amazon Alexa. All 2020 models will also feature a standard 8-inch touchscreen or the optional 12.3-inch high resolution, split screen multimedia display.

Among the 18 vehicles in the exhibit, guests will also experience a performance area that features the Lexus RC F GT3 show car, which illuminates Lexus' racing spirit. Other performance vehicles in the space include RC F Track Edition, and the full RC lineup.

Stick with us for further details!