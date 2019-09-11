Subaru of America, Inc. announced that the 2020 Outback was named to the 2019 Wards 10 Best User Experiences list for intuitive and effective interior features that include connectivity, infotainment, control and driver-assist technology.

WardsAuto, a leading provider of automotive reporting and insights has evaluated a total of 23 vehicles for the 4th annual competition. The machines were tested and rated by editors on their ability to make one's lifestyle more pleasurable.

In terms of features that impressed the jury, Outback showcased an all-new tablet-style 11.6-inch Full HD multimedia display, which the largest that was installed on a Subaru vehicle so far. Standard on all but Base trim levels, the display offers direct touch controls for multimedia, HVAC and vehicle settings along with smartphone incorporation.

Of course, the popular SUV comes with tons of standard award-wining safety features. The most prominent one is brand's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology. It uses two cameras mounted above the rearview mirror to detect and react to obstacles. This suite features Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with new Lane Centering function. Automatic Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management. Furthermore, there's a segment-exclusive DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System, which uses a dedicated near-infrared camera and facial recognition technology.

2020 Subaru Outback delivers the best blend between SUV capabilities and car-like ride and handling, thanks to the refined Subaru All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring, Vehicle Dynamics Control and X-MODE with Hill Descent Control. Apparently, enough goodies to impress the judges.

Built at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette, IN, along with Ascent, Impreza and Legacy, the latest family member arrives at retailers later this month.

Source: Subaru