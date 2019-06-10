The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced that new 2019 Mazda6 has earned the highest possible rating in the LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children) ease-of-use ratings. This system is intended to make child restraint installation easier in order to minimize errors and enhance the protection of youngsters in the event of a crash.

In order to qualify for the award, a machine must provide additional LATCH-equipped seating positions and cover all the following requirements: the lower anchors should be easy to maneuver, the force required to attach should be less than 40 pounds, tether anchors are on vehicle's rear deck or in the middle of the seatback.

Mazda6 continues the tradition to offer an outstanding set of safety features that altogether with the LATCH rating redefine the idea of automobile safety. New family member comes with i-Activesense safety features, which include Advanced Smart City Brake Support with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep-Assist, Smart Brake Support and Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go function.

SEE ALSO: Kia Stinger takes home Top Safety Pick Plus award!

It is always cool to see how a premium brand like Mazda continues to deliver us unique features and technologies in order to remain one of the leaders in the automobile industry. And with all these recognitions and awards, it is completely safe to say that the manufacturer is one of the few that continues to develop new solutions even by being one of the most reliable today.

Source: Mazda