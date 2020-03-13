Karma Automotive, the Southern California-based creator of luxury electric vehicles and high-tech incubator has announced the additions in its newest North American retail partner in Canada.

Karma Calgary, operated by International Motor Cars, will expand brand's retail network, with more dealers being opened all across the globe in 2020. The retailer will offer Karma's new luxury electric Revero GT, which has won Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year, and also numerous more features and technologies that are incorporated in the vehicle.

2020 Karma Revero GT is available through all of brand's retailer across North America and offers contemporary and appealing design and excellent performance rates. The elegant interior is dominated by advanced technology and high-quality components. In terms of drivetrain system, the dual electric motors power vehicle's on-board generator and offer the best of the two worlds – exceptional performance and handling without sacrificing comfort and pleasure of driving.

All Revero vehicles are assembled mainly by hand at Karma's Innovation and Customization Center, brand's manufacturing facility in Moreno Valley, Calif. This dedication to craftsmanship expands Karma's idea that the ownership should be personal and special, connecting owners to the pioneering technology and inspiration behind their machines.

Source: Karma Automotive