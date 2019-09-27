Mazda has been named Manufacturer of the Year at the 2019 Car Dealer Power Awards, which recognizes the best carmaker and suppliers to do business with. Winners are chosen based on the reviews of readers of Car Dealer Magazine and the awards are seeing numerous dealers taking part to name the successful brand.

The top honors this time were for Mazda when the team took the award at the Sinnaker Tower in Porsmouth. Something more, this is the 10th anniversary of the event and as it seems, it was a double celebration – both for the winner and the notable anniversary.

With continued sales success worldwide, the 2019 season has seen Mazda to end-August increase volume in the current financial year by five percent against an industry that's down seven percent, and in the important retail sector, Mazda is up with the notable 10%. In terms of long-term goals, the winner of this year's event is expected to reveal its first battery-electric vehicle, while a more immediate arrival in bran's showrooms will be the Skyactiv-X powered Mazda3, which arrives next month. With the new Mazda3 Saloon and new XC-30, the next months are also expected to be lucrative for the prominent manufacturer!

Source: Mazda