Mazda customers can now save some funds when buying new Mazda thanks to the new Scrappage Scheme Upgrade Plan. Available to new cars registered by 31 March 2020, the competitive scheme offers the chance to exchange any petrol or diesel car registered before 31 December 2011 for a wide range of Mazda vehicles.

Combined with the attractive Conditional Sale or Purchase Contract Purchas, Mazda Scrappage Scheme Upgrade Plan not only provides customers with a new way to save from purchasing a new vehicle but also highlights brand's commitment to the environment.

Also, for the first time on the Scrappage Scheme Upgrade Plan, new Mazda CX-30 with Skyactiv-X engine setup is available to purchase with customer savings of up to $3,900USD. Featuring Mazda's advanced Spark Controlled Compression Ignition technology and hybrid system, the 2.0-liter four-cylinder Skyactiv-X offers excellent performance rates and a neat fuel economy.

Also included in the Scrappage Scheme Upgrade Plan is the new Mazda3, with customer savings of more than $4,200USD. With a choice of 27 models across the saloon and hatchback body styles, the new model is marked out by the latest changes of Mazda's Kodo: Soul of Motion design concept and comes with an extended list of standard features.

Source: Mazda