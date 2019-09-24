Kia Motors America's popular Soul model has been awarded Best Multimedia Quality in its award segment in the J.D. Power 2019 Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study. The announcement follows Kia's award as the highest-ranked mass-market brand in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study for the fifth consecutive year, with the Soul being chosen among the top 10 machines in the industry.

The new Soul offers sexy exterior styling, agile performance and advanced technology features and urban practicality. What the engineering team has prepared for us for 2020 model year is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, Bluetooth Multi-Connection, Interior mood lightning, a 10.25-inch HD color touch screen with split screen functionality and a 640-watt Harman/Kardon audio system. Neat!

As it comes to the event itself, the J.D. Power Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study measures the experience and opinions of automobile owners regarding quality, design and overall satisfaction level with their new machine. Customers are also asked to rate their audio, communication, entertainment and navigation systems. New 2020 Kia Soul has managed to score a 9.0 PP100, which is one of the highest scores ever achieved by a mass-production vehicle.

It is a pleasure to witness how Kia team confidently makes its path towards prestigious awards and recognitions with each one even more important than the previous one!

Source: Kia