2020 Nissan Kicks compact SUV is on sale at brand's dealers worldwide with a pretty comfortable starting price - $18,870. The front-wheel-drive Kicks is available in three trim levels – S, SV, and SR. Let's check out more, shall we?

This compact SUV is designed in order to fit the needs of singles or couples looking for expressive styling, advanced technologies, and comprehensive safety features.

For the 2020 model year, Kicks comes with Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology and incorporates Intelligent Mobility strategy, Safety Shield 360, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning, radar-based Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and High Beam Assist. Additionally, Rear Door Alert is now standard on Kicks SV and SR grades.

Drivetrain-wise, 2020 Kicks comes with a standard 1.6-liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder power unit rated at 122hp and 114lb-ft of torque. This, plus an efficient Xtronic gearbox result on a pretty economical ride rated at 31mpg city, 36mpg highway and 33mpg combined.

Furthermore, new Kicks lineup blends emotion and practicality and includes Nissan's signature V-motion grille and the floating roof with a wrap-around visor look. Additionally, Kicks is offered in a range of seven exterior finishes, plus five two-tone blends. The inside is characterized by ample space and intelligent technologies.

Source: Nissan