Nissan Pathfinder Concept (2023)

Nissan Pathfinder Concept

Nissan introduced the family-friendly and technologically innovative Pathfinder in 1985, which has since become an icon among SUVs. The Pathfinder Concept, specifically designed for the Chinese market, continues this legacy by blending Chinese modern aesthetics with quintessential Nissan features to cater to the active lifestyle of consumers. It is the perfect adventure partner, whether you're conquering the wilderness or navigating the urban landscape.

The Pathfinder Concept boasts a completely redesigned exterior and an adventure-ready interior, which provides ample space for larger families with its three rows of seating. The cabin features an ultrawide display screen and heads-up display, which offer a wealth of information.