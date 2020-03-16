All-new PEUGEOT 208 was awarded "Best Small Car" and its 2008 SUV sibling was recognized as "Best Compact SUV" at the 32nd Fleet News Awards, held at the Grosvenor House Hotel. Additionally, PEUGEOT 508 was highly commented in the "Best Upper Medium" category, such as the 3008 SUV in the "Best Mid-Size SUV" category.

As it comes to the vehicles themselves, the 208 was launched earlier this year in January and is PEUGEOT's first model to be released under the new philosophy concept of "choose your PEUGEOT, choose your powertrain". It is also available as a fully electric machine or with a petrol or a diesel unit.

On the other hand, 2008 SUV was launched in February 2020 and was praised by Fleet news for its contemporary and distinctive styling and luxurious interior design.

Both models feature the latest generation of 3D PEUGEOT i-Cockpit with a compact multifunctional steering wheel, configurable 3D heads-up display and a large HD color touchscreen, either 7- or 10-inches. Additional goodies for both machines include PEUGEOT Connect SOSO and Assistance, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go function, Lane Positioning Assist and Mirror Screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone incorporation.

Source: PEUGEOT