The all-new PEUGEOT 208 has been awarded the "Little Legend" award at the 2019 carwow New Car of the Year Awards. It joins a number of other PEUGEOT models. In fact, the agile 208 model has also earned "Most Reliable Small Car" recognition!

The vehicle itself has managed to impress the jury with its futuristic and sexy design, premium feel and distinctive driving experience. Judges have also praised vehicle's spacious interior and the tons of gadgets and hi-tech features that it adopts. In fact, the vehicle is so well built that it has managed to deal with rivals as Ford Fiesta, Renault Clio and VW Polo.

Additionally, the all-new 208 is also the first vehicle to fulfil PEUGEOT's latest philosophy of "choose your PEUGEOT, choose your powertrain", which is basically a personalization program that allows buyers choose their drivetrain system and engine. The options include an efficient diesel and petrol units, along with a 100 per cent electric system. The environmentally-friendly e-208 uses a 50kWh battery and is capable of covering a distance of 217 miles with a single charge.

Available with Active, Allure and GT Line trim levels, the e-208 is also available in range-topping GT variant. All 208 models come with the latest generation of 3D PEUGEOT i-Cockpit with multifunctional steering wheel, a configurable 3D heads-up display and either a 7- or 10-inch HD touchscreen. The engineering team has also included PEUGEOT Connect SOS and Assistance, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go Function, Lane Positioning Assist and Mirror Screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

Source: Peugeot