New PEUGEOT 208 has surpassed 20,000 vehicle sales in the UK following the commercial launch of 2020. The achievement comes shortly after the brand celebrated the 10,000th sale across its hybrid and electric lineup.

The award-winning 208 was first revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and has since become one of PEUGEOT's most popular models among drivers and industry experts.

The vehicle features a 100kW motor and can cover up to 217 miles with a single charge. Furthermore, the vehicle is available in Active Premium, Allure, Allure Premium, GT, and GT Premium trim levels. New PEUGEOT offers 3D PEUGEOT i-Cockpit, multifunctional steering wheel and a large HD color touch screen. Also part of the standard equipment is PEUGEOT Connect SOS and Assistance, Adaptive Cruise Control (according to version) with Stop & Go function, Lane Positioning Assist and Mirror Screen® with Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto, and MirrorLink® connectivity.

Julie David, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: Marking 20,000 sales of the PEUGEOT 208 is a great cause of celebration. It was the first vehicle from PEUGEOT to be available with efficient diesel and petrol engines, or as a full electric variant, all under a single design with no compromise in capability. With the full electric variant accounting for more than 20% of registrations, it shows how popular and successful our strategy has been so far, and we look forward to seeing more customers behind the wheel of our growing electric line-up.

Source: PEUGEOT