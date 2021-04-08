Chrysler Pacifica is named PARENTS Best Family Cars 2021 winner, making the vehicle a second consecutive win in the event. In fact, Pacifica remains the most awarded minivan over the last five years, and has already earned 145 honors and industry accolades since its debut.

Coverage of PARENTS Best Family Cars 2021 will be featured in the May issue of PARENTS magazine and online at Parents.com/bestcars.

Last year, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid was named PARENTS' "Best Eco Pick," reflecting its position as the first and only plug-in hybrid minivan.

The event recognizes new vehicles for their advanced performance, safety features, and convenience of use. As it comes to minivans, the jury is especially cautious on whether these fit families and manage to answer to their needs.

In order to come with the final contesters for the prestigious award, PARENTS experts tested more than 50 vehicles and have managed to narrow down the finalists to 24 models that featured enhanced safety technologies and family-friendly additions.

SEE ALSO: New Cupra Born is about to finish the hard -30 degrees tests

2021 Chrysler Pacifica's family-friendly features include:

New FamCAM interior camera that allows parents to view child seat occupants in the rear and even zoom in on passengers.

Uconnect Theater with built-in games and available Wi-Fi to keep children occupied.

New Uconnect 5 system offers a 10.1-inch touchscreen, the largest standard touchscreen in its class, and many more connected services and features.

New USB Type C ports charge devices up to four times faster than standard USB outlets.

More standard safety features than any vehicle in the industry.

Available new all-wheel drive (AWD) to assist in transporting children in any kind of weather, paired with Pacifica's class-exclusive Stow ‘n Go seating

Stow ‘n Go second-row in-floor storage bins also allow additional space for storing toys, schoolbooks, groceries and more

Stow ‘n Vac helps clean up any kid-generated messes

Source: Chrysler