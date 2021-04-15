Good Housekeeping recognized the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid as Best Hybrid Minivan, marking the fourth consecutive honor from Hood Housekeeping for the lineup. In fact, Pacifica remains the most awarded van for the last five years.

The vehicle is one of only 8 Good Housekeeping awarded machines. The jury has managed to conduct hundreds of hours and thousands of miles of testing in order to identify the top hybrid machine out there. Once the contestants were identified, Good Housekeeping team turned to the Car and Driver nominees to compare notes of performance and gain some more insight for the performance and build quality of the evaluated vehicles.

As it comes to the vehicle itself, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the first-ever hybrid minivan to deliver more than 30 miles of all-electric range and a total range of 500 miles. Furthermore, the vehicle features a Stellantis-designed innovative dual-motor eFlite electrically variable transmission paired with a fine-tuned 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 gasoline power unit that contributes to a smooth and rewarding driving experience.

Pacifica Hybrid also comes with an extended list of safety and security features and allows for a child seat in each of the second-row captain's chairs, plus two additional child seats in the third row. There's also an advanced 10.1-inch seatback touchscreen where children can watch and stream videos and play 13 built-in video games.

This is also the most spacious and versatile plug-in hybrid vehicle, which offers seating capacity for up to seven passengers with second-row captain's chairs and third-row Stow 'n Go seating.

Source: Chrysler