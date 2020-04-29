Good Housekeeping, in collaboration with Car and Driver team, announced that new 2021 Crysler Pacifica is the winner in the 2020 Best New Family Car in the minivan category. Recently revealed at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, the latest Crysler family member is helping to build on the vehicle's position as one of the most awarded minivans over the past four years. Sweet!

Good Housekeeping Institute (GHI) worked in close partnership with Car and Driver in order to evaluate hundreds of candidates and after a comprehensive selection has picked 15 best-in-class vehicles. Pacifica has earned more than 130 industry honors and accolades since it was first introduced and now the 2020 Best New Family Car award marks Pacifica's third consecutive honor from Good Housekeeping. In fact, the vehicle has also won Best New Minivan of 2019, while the Hybrid version won the Best New Hybrid in 2018.

Revealed at the Chicago Auto Show, new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica features a new AWD system, which delivers not only enhanced traction in a wider range but also contributes to that smoother and more rewarding driving experience.

The vehicle also showcases new interior and exterior design touches that include front grille, headlamps, fog lamps and taillamps that are shaped in such a way that the overall stance gives off this more athletic and menacing stance. Along with the aggressiveness, engineers and designers have also included enhanced safety features - new LED lights with a new Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking system. Nice!

Additionally, the top trim level, the Pacifica Pinnacle, offers a more luxurious and pleasurable driving experience thanks to the new integrated consoles designed to seamlessly flow into the instrument panel. Furthermore, the Caramel Nappa leather seats are embellished with quilted seat side bolsters and perforated seat inserts and seatbacks on all the three rows. There's also an exclusive set of two fully movable lumbar comfort pillows for the second-row captain's chair that match the quilted style and Caramel color of the leather seats and offer an additional dash of luxurious comfort and style for passengers.

New Pacifica Hybrid is built at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and delivers more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent in electric-only mode, an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles.

Source: Chrysler