The London Concours has revealed its latest class, celebrating the "Youngtimers". The class will appear at the Honourable Artillery Company HQ between 8-10 June and will celebrate the German performance of young timers of the 80s and 90s with their high speeds, huge engines, and massive body kits.

Among the vehicles is a highly-prized Mercedes 109E 2.5-16 Evo II, exclusively designed for the German Touring Car series, and an Audi Sport Quattro, homologated for "Group B" rally events. Both machines are instantly recognizable with their silhouettes and their prominent rear wings.

Alongside these, there will be some neat 80s and 90s German vehicles - Audi RS2 Avant, and the Alpina B10 V8 S Touring.

The first one, the RS2 was one of the first models in the segment and quickly became one of the most flexible machines in the segment. Co-developed with Porsche, the vehicle features a 2.2-liter five-cylinder turbocharged engine that produces a total of 315hp, which is distributed by Audi's famous Quattro four-wheel-drive system.

Also on display will be two more Mercedes models, tuned and upgraded by Brabus and Koning. The Mercedes 300CE ‘widebody' by Brabus and the Mercedes 560SEC ‘widebody' by Koenig, features two of the largest body kits on display at the show. At a time when excess was everything, Brabus and Konig took two relatively ordinary German cars and made them into something very unique.

The London Concours takes place from 8-10 June 2021.