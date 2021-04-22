Volkswagen of America announced details for the new 2022 Taos compact SUV, the brand's affordable and spacious new option to the small sports utility market.

The Taos will be offered in three trim levels, each available with either front-wheel or 4Motion AWD systems, both powered by an agile 1.5-liter turbocharged and direct-injected four-cylinder engine that generates a total of 158hp and 184 pound-feet of torque. The front-wheel-drive models are paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, while the 4Motion variants feature a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Designed to satisfy the market need for a compact SUV, the Taos comes with a clean and elegant design. It features an LED light signature borrowed from the Atlas Cross Sport, a grille that resembles the styling of the ID.4, and neat 17-inch aluminum alloys.

The inside of the vehicle features automatic lights, push-button start and cloth seats, KESSY keyless access, leatherette-covered seats, dual-zone Climatronic, heated and ventilated front seats, and a premium BeatsAudio audio system. Also, the vehicle will offer the latest connectivity and infotainment technology. Volkswagen Digital Cockpit is present, along with VW Car-Net with in-car Wi-Fi capability.

In terms of safety, the IQ.DRIVE will feature Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Braking, Active Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping System (Lane Assist), Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Travel Assist and Emergency Assist. High Beam Control (Light Assist), the Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS), and Park Distance Control are also available.

Taos is expected to reach dealerships this June.

Source: Volkswagen