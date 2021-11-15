Since the first 1967 model, the Mustang Shelby® GT500® has stood for the pinnacle of Mustang performance and has continued to build on the legacy of Shelby performance. With a reputation for transforming Ford Mustang into dominant road racing machines, Carroll Shelby, American racer and entrepreneur, took his legendary Mustang GT350 model further in 1967 to craft the first-generation Shelby GT500 with a modified 428-cubic-inch V8 inspired by his team's 1-2-3 finish at Le Mans.

Carroll Shelby called the original Shelby GT500 "the first real car I'm really proud of." The Shelby GT500 is just as iconic today – as the most powerful and most advanced Mustang ever – as it was during its first iteration 55 years ago.

Paying homage to the original 1967 Shelby GT500, the limited run of 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition fastbacks will be finished in a classic and exclusive, Brittany Blue exterior paint with two different Wimbledon White exterior stripe options:

Painted Over-the-Top racing stripes with unique GT500 logo (also available in Absolute Black)

Vinyl Over-the-Top racing stripes with unique vinyl side stripe featuring GT500 logo

Designed and engineered by Ford Performance as the most powerful street-legal Ford ever built, the 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 harnesses world-class muscle and powertrain technologies to attain supercar levels of performance. Features include a first-in-class 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, race-bred control strategies and advanced drive modes.

Dealer orders for the 2022 Shelby GT500 models, including the new Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition open on Monday, November 15, with vehicles on sale Spring 2022.

The 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 has a starting U.S. MSRP of $72,900, (not including $1,195 destination fee and $2,600 Gas Guzzler Tax). The Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition package is available for an additional $2,140, while the GT500 Heritage Edition package with hand-painted stripes adds $12,140 to the Shelby GT500's U.S. MSRP.

Built for Cruising the Coast: 2022 Mustang Coastal Limited Edition

Mustang expands its special-editions offerings for 2022 model year with the all-new Coastal Limited Edition available on the 310-turbocharged-horsepower Mustang EcoBoost Premium fastback and convertible.

The new 2022 Mustang Coastal Limited Edition embodies the freedom the legendary Ford nameplate has always embodied, yet uniquely appointed for those who want even more style with their shoreline driving adventures. The Coastal package adds 19-inch machined-face aluminum with tarnished dark-painted wheels unique vinyl side stripes that trace down vehicle and come over the hood, a signature Mustang rear fender side scoop, a black grille, pedestal rear spoiler, Coastal lighted sill plate and Coastal instrument panel badge. The Coastal Edition is exclusively available in Brittany Blue, Cyber Orange and Rapid Red.

Customer orders for the 2022 Mustang Coastal Edition are now open at Ford dealers with vehicles on sale Spring 2022. The 2022 Mustang EcoBoost Premium has a starting U.S. MSRP $32,225, (not including $1,195 destination fee), and the Coastal Limited Edition package is available for an additional $1,995.

Ford Performance-only Code Orange now available exclusively on Shelby GT500

Like the all-new Ford F-150 Raptor truck, the upcoming and first-ever Bronco Raptor, plus the Le Mans-winning Ford GT Supercar, the 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500 is now available in the exclusive Ford Performance paint color – Code Orange.

Code Orange joins the eight new colors for the 2022 Mustang, including Atlas Blue Metallic, Brittany Blue Metallic (available on GT500 Heritage and Coastal Editions only), Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, Dark Matter Gray Metallic, Eruption Green Metallic, Grabber Blue Metallic and Mischievous Purple Metallic.