2022 Lexus LC 500

Since its inception, the LC 500 family has represented a harmonious blend of emotional design and top-tier driving performance. Through a process of continuous improvement, or kaizen, Lexus engineers consistently refine the flagship sports coupe. Building upon last year's updates to wheels, suspension and vehicle stability control, the LC 500 and LC 500h return for 2022 with additional suspension enhancements based on the Lexus Driving Signature philosophy, as well as the first-ever Bespoke Build, allowing guests to customize their own LC 500.

The 2022 LC 500 will have an MSRP of $93,050, while the LC 500h will start at $99,050. Both vehicles are expected to arrive in dealerships in late 2021.

Key Evolutions for 2022

For 2022, the LC 500 continues to embrace the Lexus Driving Signature Next Chapter brand pillar through enhancements to the vehicle's dynamic handling characteristics. Front and rear suspension settings have been optimized to enhance ground contact feel, linear steering response and steering effectiveness in the high cornering G range. This suspension enhancement results in nimbler vehicle handling and a sharper connection between driver and vehicle.

The available LC 500 sport package includes numerous performance upgrades, including Torsen limited-slip rear differential with Yamaha performance damper, performance brake pads and Alcantara-trimmed seats. For 2022, the sport package with glass roof adds 21-inch forged alloy wheels with polish finish and Gloss Black accents. The carbon fiber roof will now be a customization option exclusive to the first-ever LC Bespoke Build.

First-Ever LC 500 Bespoke Build

The 2022 LC 500 and LC 500h will launch with the first-ever Bespoke Build, allowing Lexus guests to configure their vehicle with a mix of performance and styling components. The LC Bespoke Build is based on the Sport Package, which includes Torsen limited-slip rear differential with Yamaha rear performance damper, high mu performance brake pads and Intuitive Parking Assist. The all-weather package with heated steering wheel is also standard.

Bespoke Build offers numerous ways for Lexus guests to customize the LC 500's wheels, spoiler, roof and exterior/interior trim and colors. Certain customization options, including the carbon fiber roof and all-new Manhattanhenge interior color will be exclusive to Bespoke Build, while others like the carbon fiber air wing spoiler and 21-inch forged alloy wheels with Black finish were previously only available on the LC Inspiration Series. The exclusive Manhattanhenge interior color name is derived from a rare New York City occurrence befitting of the Bespoke Build. On these two special days a year, the rising or setting sun aligns perfectly with the main Manhattan street grid, creating a beautiful orange glow that illuminates the urban skyline.

The LC 500 Bespoke Build will be further distinguished with a unique interior badge and included certificate of authenticity printed on Japanese washi paper and signed and stamped by LC Chief Engineer Yasushi Muto and Lexus Vice President of Marketing Vinay Shahani. A special LC 500 Bespoke Build configurator will launch on Lexus.com on November 17 and will allow Lexus guests to customize and place an order for their vehicle online. The selected Lexus dealer will provide updates throughout the production process for a truly personalized experience.

"Our LC buyers are true car enthusiasts, and they know exactly what they want," said Vinay Shahani, Lexus vice president of marketing. "They are also connected and tech savvy. We are thrilled to offer a new online tool that allows them to craft their unique Bespoke Build."

No-Compromise Design

The Lexus LC 500 represents the most passionate expression of the Lexus brand. The eye-catching coupe displays a unique mesh grille that spreads across the front of the car. It has a large glass panel and blacked-out rear pillars that creates a floating roof appearance. Chrome-plated moldings along the edges echo the lines of a traditional Japanese sword.

One of the most stunning aspects of the LC 500 is its unique light signature at night. The taillamps were inspired by the glow of a jet's afterburners, and the ultra-compact, triple-projector LED headlamps are not only striking – they're lighter and half the size of conventional headlamps.

Distinctive Craftmanship

The LC emphasizes a balance between function and comfort, sporting intent and luxury. The low instrument panel position, hood line and narrow pillars give the driver a commanding view of the road. To build a sense of continuity, the flowing lines of the door panels serve as an extension of the exterior that flows from the hood and through the windshield. The 2022 LC 500 receives a more focused color palette featuring nine exterior colors: Caviar, Smoky Granite Mica, Atomic Silver, Ultra White, Infrared*, Nightfall Mica, Flare Yellow*, Nori Green Pearl and Cwwwium Orange*.

*Available for an additional $595 charge

Lexus designers paid close attention to detail when creating the LC. The exclusive seats feel as good as they look. With a two-part construction technique, the seatback drapes over the shoulder area and then wraps around the seat back. Components in the shoulder area help hold the driver securely in cornering maneuvers.

In addition, the steering wheel cross section changes around its circumference to allow for variations in grip and twisting of the wrist. The front passenger also has not been ignored; the side of the center console rises to form an integrated grab handle.

The quality finish of the upholstery, trim materials and detailing reflect the Takumi craftsmanship and attention to detail for which Lexus is known. It can be seen and felt in the hand stitching of the leather-wrapped gearshift lever and the draping treatment of the Alcantara door panel trim, among numerous other details. Available interior color schemes for the LC include Black leather, Toasted Caramel leather and Circuit Red leather. All interiors are complimented with exposed Satin Metallic ornamentation.

High Performance

Upon startup, thundering through the variable Active Exhaust, the 5.0-liter, naturally aspirated V8 issues a full-throated engine note as a call to driving enthusiasts. The LC 500 has an output of 471 hp. and 398 lb.-ft. of peak torque. The LC is also capable of delivering a 0-to-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds and an EPA-estimated 25 mpg on the highway.

The powerful 5.0-liter is paired with a 10-speed Direct-Shift automatic transmission that can be controlled via magnesium paddle shifters. The updated 10-speed is refinement to further evoke the performance of the V8 engine and provide an even more direct connection of driver to machine.

Hybrid Power: Impressive and Efficient

Sixteen years ago, Lexus introduced the world's first luxury hybrid. The LC 500h carries on that innovative tradition as the first-ever Lexus Multistage Hybrid. Like other Lexus hybrid configurations, the LC 500h Multi-stage Hybrid System teams the gasoline engine with two electric motors.

An Atkinson-cycle 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine utilizes D-4S direct fuel injection for optimum efficiency while the lightweight valvetrain with Dual VVT-i ensures ample torque across the engine speed range. Moreover, the system keeps the planetary-type continuously variable transmission from Lexus Hybrid Synergy Drive and adds a unique four-speed automatic transmission. Working in concert, the two gearsets alter output in four stages to utilize the V6 engine across the entire speed range.

In M mode, the two gearsets act together to provide the effect of 10 ratios, giving the LC 500h a highly engaging driving feel and allowing the driver to shift through the ratios with paddle shifters. In automatic mode, AI shift control matches gear selection to driving conditions and driver inputs. The Multistage Hybrid System allows for more electric assist at lower vehicle speeds, and it enables the LC 500h to operate with the gasoline engine off at speeds of up to 87 mph.

The combined system output of the LC 500h is 354 horsepower. With the Multistage Hybrid System, the power from the V6 engine and the electric motor can be amplified by the 4-speed automatic transmission, generating much greater drive power when accelerating. The LC 500h uses a compact, lightweight lithium-ion battery. The battery pack fits neatly between the rear seats and the luggage compartment and has a high-power density, with its 84 cells producing 310.8 volts.

2022 Multimedia

The LC features an impressive 10.3-inch high-resolution split-screen multimedia display that provides immediate, simultaneous access to audio or climate controls and various systems.

The 2022 LC 500 and 500h feature Apple CarPlayâ and Android Auto™ compatibility, as well as Amazon Alexa integration. With Apple CarPlay compatibility, customers can access the familiar interface from their iPhoneâ through the vehicle's multimedia display. Simply connect an iPhone to get directions, make calls, send and receive message via Siri® , and get access to favorite apps like Spotify, Audible® and Appleâ podcasts.

Android Auto™ allows users to seamlessly cast their Android phone's interface onto the vehicle's multimedia display. Play music via apps such as Spotify®* and Pandora®, send messages through a range of commonly used apps like WhatsApp®, navigate with Google Maps™ and request information — all with just a voice command — through the Google Assistant™. For added convenience, Android Auto can also deliver tailored information based on your calendar, usage activity and habits.

With Alexa integration, you can bring all the convenience of Amazon Alexa on the road. Just ask Alexa for the same access to information and the thousands of skills available with Alexa at home. Listen to audiobooks, play favorite music, make lists, check the weather, get news briefings and much more. Users can also control compatible smart-home devices such as lighting, thermostat and security systems. Offering added in-vehicle convenience, Alexa even syncs to the navigation system to provide on-the-go recommendations.

Lexus Enform for Safety and Convenience

Lexus Enform Safety Connect comes with a three-year trial with access to Lexus Enform response centers 24/7/365. With Lexus Enform Service Connect trial, the vehicle can send alerts for specific factory recommended maintenance, simultaneously alerting a preferred Lexus dealer. The Lexus App can be used to set push-reminders and alerts for maintenance and service issues. Lexus Enform Remote (three-year trial subscription included) mobile app lets you lock and unlock doors, start the engine and climate controls, check the fuel level and more all through your smartphone, smartwatch or Amazon Alexa-enabled devices at home.

Advanced Safety Features and Driver Support

The Lexus Safety System+ comes standard on every LC 500 and LC 500h for 2022. Lexus Safety System+ features Lane Departure Alert with Lane Keep Assist. Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection is standard and includes features such as Frontal Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Detection. All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control is also included, as is Intelligent High Beam that will default to high-beam mode when the road ahead is clear but will temporarily switch to low beams when headlamps or taillamps are detected.

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert is standard on every LC 500 and LC 500h.

2022 Pricing

MOdel # Grade Engine MSRP*22MY 9260 Lexus LC 500 5.0L V8 $93,050 9264 Lexus LC 500h 3.5L V6 $99,050

*Does not include the delivery, processing and handling (DPH) fee of $1,075