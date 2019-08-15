An icon since introduction, Lexus LC series remains one of the most popular choices for brand fans and enthusiasts. And now with the latest 2020 edition, the prominent manufacturer adds another layer of sophistication and improvement. Let's check out more, shall we?

By combining the sensational lines of the LC 500 with a classic color palette, the new limited-production lineup offers a more refined and mature coupe with contemporary performance capabilities and cutting-edge technologies.

The first most notable change is the new Nori Green Pearl paint, which is an exclusive for this particular series. This sexy shade of green not only complements every angle of LC's stunning design, but also contributes to the overall premium feel, all along with the 21-inch two-tone set of wheels.

In terms of interior, LC Inspiration Series is also as appealing as the exterior body design. The designers have included a two-tone color scheme that highlights the exceptional craftsmanship in every LC in the lineup. There are also 10-way adjustable seats in aniline leather and Alcantara trim for the door panels.

Furthermore, in contrast with the tan seats, dark Black Amber leather trim is used on the steering wheel, dashboard, central console and doors. Brown stitching ties the dark leather trim, while a finishing touch in every 2020 LC 500 Inspiration Series is the custom sill plate, which marks the limited edition nature of every unit.

In terms of drivetrain system, the vehicle is geared with a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine, which delivers a total of 471hp and is paired to a 10-speed automatic gearbox, which sends power to the rear wheels through limited-slip differential. This combination allows a rather quick sprint – the vehicle can go from 0 to 100km/h in mere 4.4 seconds.

2020 LC 500 Inspiration Series is limited to mere 100 units in US that will go on sale this fall. Pricing and additional details will soon be announced. Stick with us!

Source: Lexus