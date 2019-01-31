Lexus team brought some excitement at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show with the first public unveiling of new 2019 LC 500 Inspiration Edition. This is the third machine in the exclusive Inspiration Series and comes in a limited run with advanced technologies and unique mix of features and design.

2019 LC 500 Inspiration Series come with an eye-catching Flare Yellow paint, large 21-inch wheels and tires that give the LC a muscular and yet elegant stance, while the carbon-fiber roof and grille contribute to the high-end futuristic expression.

The interior of LC Inspiration Series also features unique elements. There are yellow door inserts made of Alcantara that connect the exterior design concept with the cabin ambience. There are also standard touring seats with semi-aniline leather and yellow stitching, instrument panel, console and glovebox also covered with this exclusive stitching approach.

There will be a total of 100 of LC 500 Inspiration Series vehicles produced. There's a special inscription that marks the number of each car, along with special leather Lexus garment bag that folds into a spacious travel bag.

LC Inspiration Series is geared with a 5.0-liter aspirated V8 engine, found in LC 500 coupe. It generates 471hp to the rear wheel via a 10-speed automatic transmission and sprints from 0 to 100km/h in 4.4 seconds. Impressive, right?

2019 LC 500 Inspiration Series will go on sale in April.

