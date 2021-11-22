2022 Lincoln Zephyr

Lincoln today debuted its first locally-produced sedan – the all-new Lincoln Zephyr – in China at Auto Guangzhou. The highly anticipated Zephyr highlights the future direction of Lincoln's design and intelligent technology, and is expected to contribute to Lincoln's growth in China.

"For nearly a century, Lincoln has been redefining luxury with stunning design, advanced technologies and world-class products," said Joy Falotico, president, Lincoln. "We are committed to listening to the needs of our customers and the all-new Zephyr is a perfect example of this. The all-new Lincoln Zephyr is specifically designed for the young, Chinese customer and continues our tradition of reimagining design and technology for the future."

Mao Jingbo, president, Lincoln China said "The Lincoln Zephyr is a true masterpiece that brings together the expertise of our global team in California and the exceptional talent of our local team in China. Every detail from the inside out is crafted based on a deep understanding of our, young Chinese clients, and I am confident that the Lincoln Zephyr fully features intelligent experiences of the future."

The all-new Lincoln Zephyr will be built in China for the China market and is expected to go on sale in the first quarter of next year.

The Design Philosophy

Lincoln Zephyr inherits the brand's Quiet Flight DNA centered on the tenets of Beauty, Gliding, Human and Sanctuary, while also expressing a strong, contemporary aesthetic that signals the future face of Lincoln design. The exterior embodies Lincoln's signature horizontal design language that expands the vehicle's visual width and presents a striking and dynamic effect.

For the first time, the Lincoln Zephyr integrates Lincoln's characteristic full-width light bar into the fascia. Integrated full-width horizontal stripes traverse the Lincoln Star grille and extend to the headlamps on both sides. The tail lamp also applies a new 3D floating effect, echoing the Zephyr's front with its unique red design and embedded luminous "Lincoln" text.

The Zephyr is nearly close to mid-large-sized sedans. Thanks to a wheelbase of more than 2,900mm, the Lincoln Zephyr provides ample rear seating space and legroom. On the side of the sedan, the Lincoln star flows seamlessly to the flush handles which emphasize its sleek design lines.

To satisfy Gen Z's demands for connectivity, the Lincoln Zephyr tailored its interior design to create an intelligent digital cockpit and a relaxing sanctuary with lightweight design elements. Nearly all buttons in the console are equipped with a smart, natural surface - an innovative, digital design detail that speaks to the evolving customer need for quiet, human-centric solutions.

Intelligent Technologies

A 12.3-inch digital cluster with 27-inch coast-to-coast touch screen make a stunning visual impact and is configured to support an array of multi-touch gestures and customizable displays, enabling customers to choose between full or split-screen views.

Inspired by the cosmos and the calming night sky, the full-width coast-to-coast screen also brings the Lincoln Constellation HMI to life. Pioneering in luxury brands, the Constellation HMI applies Dashcard interactive design. Solo, Co-pilot and Individual intelligent operation modes are also available.

The Lincoln Zephyr's phase-4 SYNC+ system is exclusive for Chinese customers, enabling over-the-air capability to continuously update Zephyr. Debuting in Lincoln Zephyr, the advanced Lincoln Co-Pilot 360TM 2.0 System and the Lincoln ActiveGlideTM are offered to help enable L2+ Driving Assist capability.

Sense of Ceremony

Lincoln Zephyr offers a tailored luxury experience with an elevated sense of ceremony for customers. The new Embrace and Farewell signature feature illuminates the Lincoln Star first and gently lights up the headlamp as owners approach their Lincoln Zephyr. This is followed by Lincoln's largest ever Welcome Mat that illuminates the ground.

Four Relaxing Modes, digital scents, and 128-color interior ambient lighting options combine to enhance the customers' feeling of exclusivity and personalization.

Another unique feature in the Lincoln Zephyr is "The Future Letter." After customizing content on the full-width coast-to-coast screen, customers can schedule content to appear on screen at designated moments and add a sense of joy for passengers.

"I am extremely proud that Lincoln Zephyr brings so many advanced innovations to our young customers in China," said John Jraiche, global product director, Lincoln.

The all-new Zephyr will launch with a standard 2.0-liter gas powertrain with an 8-speed transmission and is expected to go on sale in the first quarter of 2022.