Lincoln Corsair (2023)

Lincoln Corsair

The new 2023 Lincoln Corsair makes its debut with segment-first features, including available Lincoln ActiveGlide 1.2** hands-free features for speeds up to 80 mph, delivering an even more intuitive and effortless experience. With the addition of Lincoln ActiveGlide, Lincoln clients will enjoy even more capability and functionality in the new Corsair.

“Corsair is artistically crafted and expertly designed to attract younger Lincoln clients and give them the luxury experience they desire,” said Michael Sprague, North America director, Lincoln. “We want the drive experience to be even more effortless and personal and the new Corsair will deliver that with advanced technology and new features.”

Connected technology, refined

The new 2023 Corsair is the first vehicle in the segment to get advanced, hands-free ADAS features*** for highway driving. Lincoln ActiveGlide 1.2 introduces new available features to Corsair, including:

Lane Change Assist can help drivers move through traffic on the freeway with more confidence while using ActiveGlide. The system will perform a hands-free lane change when the driver taps the turn signal, and it can even suggest a lane change in slow-moving traffic.

Predictive Speed Assist automatically and smoothly adjusts the speed as drivers approach a sharp curve and will signal the driver ahead of time when a speed change is about to occur.

In-Lane Repositioning makes the hands-free highway driving experience feel more natural, keeping the vehicle in its lane while subtly shifting it away from vehicles in adjacent lanes – especially helpful when next to bigger vehicles.

Intersection Assist 2.0 helps clients avoid potential collisions with pedestrians while turning. Corsair will also debut Blind Spot Assist, which will alert the driver with a light on the sideview mirror, applying a nudge in the steering system to help caution against an unsafe action in a case where the driver has missed warnings from the Blind Spot Information System. This feature will detect other vehicles and motorcyclists in Corsair’s blind spots.

2023 Lincoln Corsair

Available Auto Air Refresh is a holistic air filtration and active air monitoring system. Using Corsair’s standard cabin particulate and odor filter, Auto Air Refresh helps clean the cabin air by filtering out particles caused by atmospheric dust, tobacco smoke, smog and some allergens, including pollen.

Meanwhile, an enhanced interior places an emphasis on the brand’s horizontal, signature design. The center stack screen grows to an impressive 13.2 inches, and features SYNC®4**** technology and Lincoln Enhance software updates. The driver’s 12.3-inch LCD cluster will also come standard, with the Lincoln-unique Constellation digital interface.

Corsair will also offer the Alexa Built-in hands-free experience with complimentary connectivity to Alexa for three years. Clients can use Alexa to listen to music, navigate, control smart home devices, add items to a shopping list and more, using voice commands such as “Alexa, find the closest gas station,” or “Alexa, play my road trip playlist.”

New design, inside and out

A new and larger grille and wing-shaped daytime running lamps give Corsair a fresh face and a more dynamic, youthful presence.

The Corsair Grand Touring grille features a sundown satin metallic foil with blue accents that give a warmer tone. Coupled with new, available wheel options that enhance personalization, the new Corsair boasts a sleek, modern exterior look.

“Evolving the design of the popular Corsair was an exciting challenge, and our team accomplished this in a dynamic way,” said Kemal Curic, global design director, Lincoln. “With the new Corsair we are offering a glimpse into Lincoln’s new exterior design language and introducing new and more youthful colors and materials that allow our clients make their vehicle their own.”

Two new interior themes will be available on Corsair:

Smoked Truffle is a mid-tone, neutral space with medium-dark soft trim accents to create a warmer, rich environment. Smoked Truffle creates a restorative color space for clients – intended to be both contemporary and familiar.

Eternal Red is the tasteful new color that creates a more youthful, fresh look. Pista aluminum accents, exclusive to the Eternal Red theme, will also be introduced on the 2023 Corsair. Lincoln’s take on this red space is deeper and richer, providing a sense of warmth and calm, while still providing energy to the interior.

Two new exterior colors are also available – Crystal Red and, new to Lincoln, Whisper Blue. The Jet Appearance Package is also available on Corsair.

A streamlined lower instrument cluster below the center stack screen creates a spacious front row, making placing and accessing items in the media bin effortless. A new available backlit applique shines light through a perforated star light pattern, providing Lincoln’s signature constellation effect.

“Color plays a major role in complementing Corsair’s beautiful design,” said Liam Butler, color and materials designer, Lincoln. “Refreshing colors and themes create an ambiance that shift the mood of the interior, creating a warm environment and a luxurious experience that is uniquely Lincoln.”

Corsair will be available in both 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine with a 250-horsepower rating*****, and as the 2.5-liter plug-in hybrid Corsair Grand Touring with a 266 combined horsepower rating. The intelligent all-wheel drive system allows for enhanced all-weather capabilities and bold performance, optimizing efficiency by seamlessly switching between front-and-all-wheel drive, depending on road conditions.

Drivers can further customize Corsair with Lincoln’s signature drive modes: Normal, Excite, Slippery and Conserve. Two additional modes enhance the plug-in hybrid electric driving experience:

Preserve EV saves the battery power while continuing to use both engine and motor.

Pure EV is designed to keep the driver in all-electric mode in many conditions. The hybrid engine seamlessly engages to provide additional power if needed.

The Corsair is built at Louisville Assembly Plant in Louisville, Kentucky.