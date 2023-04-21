Lincoln Nautilus (2024)

Lincoln Nautilus

Lincoln has launched a new SUV called the 2024 Nautilus, which features a hybrid powertrain and Lincoln BlueCruise 1.2 technology for hands-free highway driving. The SUV's exterior design is updated, while the interior is more spacious and tranquil, with a large immersive display offering new connectivity and personalization options. Lincoln President Dianne Craig said the Nautilus would provide a new level of luxury and connected experiences for clients.

A reimagined interior that combines tech with luxury

Lincoln created the Nautilus SUV for young customers worldwide who want options in technology, design, and powertrains that match their needs and lifestyles. The cabin features new ambient lighting and crystal-inspired details that reflect the sun on water. The Lincoln Embrace starts at the display's center, flowing out to the front and rear door panels. The flat-top steering wheel provides a comfortable, open feel, and the Nautilus offers a new sensory experience that engages sight, sound, touch, and scent.

Nautilus introduces an in-vehicle digital experience that allows clients to customize their sanctuary on the touchscreen and main display. The new display covers the entire dash and can be personalized to display the driver's preferred information. Lincoln Rejuvenate offers a stationary sensory experience with lighting, screen visuals, seating position, and massage options to help clients recharge. The displays feature high-resolution animations that create an immersive digital sanctuary based on different moods.

The Nautilus has a new feature called Lincoln Rejuvenate which offers three different scent cartridges - Mystic Forest, Ozonic Azure, and Violet Cashmere - that can be controlled through the center screen. Clients can also customize their music and navigation easily with the new in-vehicle digital experience. Additionally, the Nautilus has Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay® features that can be connected wirelessly and Alexa Built-in to control both the car and smart home devices. While stationary, clients can use the car for productivity by planning their calendar and routes.

2024 Lincoln Nautilus

On the road, the Nautilus has the most Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) capabilities and has an available hands-free highway driving feature that gives drivers more confidence and comfort in traffic or on long journeys. The Nautilus also has Lincoln BlueCruise 1.2 that has new features and improvements to make hands-free driving feel more natural. The Nautilus is one of the first vehicles in its class to offer this feature.

The Nautilus has Lane Change Assist, which allows the vehicle to change lanes hands-free when prompted by the driver tapping the turn signal. It can also suggest when a lane change would be beneficial in slow-moving traffic. In-Lane Repositioning helps keep the vehicle in its lane while subtly shifting position away from adjacent vehicles, which is especially helpful when driving near larger vehicles like semis. The technology, called BlueCruise, is available on 193,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles in North America, and customers have driven over 64 million hands-free miles with it.

Lincoln Nautilus also has over-the-air software updates to improve its features, and its 5G network allows for ultra-fast internet connection to power up additional entertainment experiences. The new exterior features LED headlamps, taillamps with animation, and a signature grille that is hand-crafted with attention to detail. Signature lighting elements flow from the lit Lincoln star to the front light bar, giving the Nautilus a bold, commanding look.

A nod to the future of luxurious travel

The new Nautilus offers clients the option of two powertrains to suit their lifestyles: a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and a hybrid powertrain. The standard 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, targeted at 250 horsepower and 275 lb.-ft. of torque, and comes with all-wheel drive, which maximizes fuel economy compared to the prior model year. The Nautilus hybrid engine, available on all trim levels, is targeted to achieve a total system horsepower of 310 and is paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission and a 100kW electric motor. The Nautilus is also equipped with adaptive suspension and five standard drive modes – normal, conserve, excite, slippery and deep conditions – for a smooth and effortless driving experience.

Luxurious craftsmanship for a personalized journey

The Nautilus has a spacious and stylish design that uses high-quality materials, and clients have the ability to customize their vehicle to their liking, thanks to the efforts of the designers.

In addition to the available four signature exterior body colors – Red Carpet, Diamond Red, Chroma Caviar and Blue Panther, the all-new 2024 Nautilus introduces three new available interior color themes:

Black Onyx and Medium Light Space Gray, a fresh take on a core offering that enhances the feeling of spaciousness

Smoked Truffle, a two-tone neutral but warm theme that provides an interior space that is cozy and calm

Black Onyx and Allura Blue, offered as a Reserve model theme, creating interest through a subtle interplay of colors while offering a distinct and refined theme that advances the expression of Lincoln

The Jet Appearance Package is available on all trims and comes with two-tone paint, high-gloss black 22-inch wheels, a unique interior, and anodized black exterior elements, allowing clients to customize their Nautilus with a sleeker and more dynamic look. The Black Onyx Sport interior is exclusive to this package and features Copper Code aluminum applique and Dusted Copper accent stitching.

For a luxurious experience, the new Nautilus offers the Redwood theme in addition to the popular Chalet theme for Lincoln Black Label. The Redwood theme imitates the warmth and beauty of the redwood forest with a tree-inspired motif.

Nautilus features the award-winning Revel® Ultima 3D Audio System with 28 speakers, which provide precise and multidimensional sound to each occupant. Coupled with the available 24-Way Perfect Position Driver and Passenger Seats, Nautilus delivers a concert-like experience on the road.

The all-new global Nautilus will arrive in North American showrooms in early 2024.