Volkswagen of America completed a drive across the US last week with the all-electric ID.4 EV. Starting in New York City in mid-March, the team has managed to cross the Stats and wrap up the tour in Sacramento, California in 18 days.

The route included Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Cleveland, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Savannah, Orlando, New Orleans, Dallas, Austin, Marfa, El Paso, Tucson, Phoenix, Joshua Tree, LA, San Jose, San Francisco and Sacramento, among other cities. ID.4 was charged at 32 Electrify America charging stations, among a few other options like overnight charging at selected hotels.

The small team even created a daily vlog series to share their experience from each day. You can watch here.

As it comes to the charging stations, Electrify America is the largest open DC fast-charging network with more than 560 stations and more than 2,400 DC fast charges.

As it comes to the vehicle itself, the ID.4 is VW's first all-electric SUV and offers some enhanced driving dynamics, spacious interior, and tons of infotainment systems. Offered in four trim levels, the vehicle also offers numerous possibilities for personalization. Later in 2021 there will also be an AWD version available.

Source: Volkswagen