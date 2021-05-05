In order to help the 2022 Taos succeed in the booming compact SUV market, VW team has decided to shape the interior with fun and elegance in mind.

The interior design of Taos reflects the simple yet modern shape of the sculpted exterior," says Dmitry Panov, Interior Designer for the Taos. "There's a clean and recognizable theme, which harkens to other models in the Volkswagen SUV family.

Based on MQB platform, the five-passenger Taos compact SUV is the smaller brother of the Tiguan and offers a mix of performance and utility for young drivers who want the substance of a large SUV in a smaller scale.

What the designers did, is to create two separate levels on the dashboard.The top level features a glossy surface and the components are angled towards the driver foe ease of use and ergonomics. The lower level provides a soft-touch surface, which covers the width of the interior and continues through the door panels on each side surrounding the front passengers. Also, for some trim levels, a distinctive set of two-tone seats are included as a part of the standard equipment.

You can choose between a cool color scheme with neutral grey and black, or a warm color scheme where black is paired with a French roast, says Clara Schober, Color & Trim Designer for the Taos, Across the trim lines, we added contrast stitching for an additional visual pop.

Also, owners will have the chance to customize their Taos in many different ways. For example, a panoramic sunroof is available for SE and SEL trims, 10-color ambient lightning is also an option, just like the additional VW Digital Cockpit with a 10.25-inch display.

Source: Volkswagen