Volkswagen of America announced the official fuel economy ratings for the 2022 Taos compact SUV. The entire Taos front-wheel-drive lineup comes with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and EPA-estimated ratings of 28 mpg city, 36 mpg highway, and 31 mpg combined. Furthermore, all Taos models are tied for the best-in-class EPA-estimated highway fuel economy for internal combustion engines.

The lineup also features a 4Motion AWD model with a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission and EPA-estimated ratings of 25 mpg city, 32 mpg highway, and 28 mpg combined.

We developed the Taos for North America with a balance of efficiency and drivability that we've rarely seen from competitors in the compact SUV space, says Hein Schafer, senior vice president of product and strategy for Volkswagen of America, We think customers will embrace a fun-to-drive, well-equipped SUV at a very competitive price point.

All Taos models are powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged and direct-injection EA211 power unit, delivering a total of 158hp and 184 pound-feet of torque. Additionally, the vehicles are geared with variable geometry turbocharging and offer excellent performance to fuel economy ratio.

According to EPA, the 2022 Taos FWD is capable of saving about $750 in fuel over five years compared to other brands, and the AWD version can save as much as $250.

New Taos is expected to go on sale in June. The vehicle is positioned in the largest US segment, the compact SUV market, where about 4 million vehicles were sold in 2019, about 4 percent of the market.