Alfa Romeo is proud to announce today the all-new 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale, the metamorphosis – "La Metamorfosi" – of the legendary brand highlighted by a new era of luxury, electrification and connectivity while remaining true to its race-inspired DNA. As the first C-SUV from Alfa Romeo, North American consumers will experience more than 110 years of heritage with the evolution of best-in-class performance from two all-new efficient powertrain offerings, which includes a plug-in hybrid with over 30 miles (48 kilometers) of pure electric range and 272 horsepower. Tonale also features a variety of driver assistance systems, Uconnect 5, an all-new connectivity platform with Alfa Connect, sporty and modern Italian styling that remains faithful to the 2019 concept and exhilarating driving dynamics from a rapid-response Frequency Damping Suspension (FDS) system.

Design

The definitive design of the Tonale is extraordinarily faithful to the concept car from which it draws its origins, courtesy of the remarkable work done at the Design Studio at Centro Stile Alfa Romeo.

Intended for a young, metropolitan and dynamic customer, the Alfa Romeo Tonale offers a distinctive, sensual and forward-looking design. Its compact dimensions – a length of 178.3 inches (4.53 meters), width of 72.4 inches (1.84 meters) and height of 63.0 inches (1.6 meters) – encompass the uniqueness of Italian design, and the original, contemporary style typical of Alfa Romeo, in a synthesis between a prestigious heritage and looking forward to the future.

The recurrence of stylistic features that have entered the history of world motoring, such as the "GT Line" that runs from the rear to the headlights, recalling the forms of the 1960s Giulia GT Junior, and alternating with the full and elegant volumes reminiscent of iconic models, such as the 8C Competizione. The front features the inimitable "Trilobo" and the distinctive Alfa Romeo "Scudetto" shield, which acts as a central focus.

The Tribolo-inspired "3+3" headlight design with new, full LED evoke the proud look of the SZ Zagato or the Proteo concept car. Developed in conjunction with Marelli, the three modules make up a unique frontline for the car and simultaneously provide daylight, dynamic turn signals and a "welcome and goodbye" feature (activated every time the driver turns the car on or off) to ensure the best lighting conditions. These technologies offer greater efficiency, in terms of durability and energy saving with twice the light intensity of conventional halogen lamps, lower emissions and improved safety, with less eye strain and better driving comfort.

The taillights take on the same design cues as the headlights and form a sine curve that fully wraps around the rear of the car, making it a truly unique and distinctive light signature.

The car's sensuality and dynamism are also clear in the all-encompassing rear window, a tribute to the 8C Competizione, and in the design of the alloy wheels that reproduce the Alfa Romeo style canon of a telephone dial.

Inspired by Alfa Romeo's racing history, the interior is strongly focused on the driver, with easy access to all controls for a safe, unparalleled driving experience. The same care is reserved for the passengers, who are given the ideal space to travel in comfort. This results in an environment designed for and around the occupants, characterized by meticulous attention to detail paired with a constant quest for the highest quality.

The Tonale's interior arouses real emotions, not to mention the latest technology, ensuring a connected and comfortable experience, while maintaining the pleasure of a sporty drive that always remains in the lead. Everything is focused on the driver, but also considers the comfort of passengers. Unique patterns, logos and colors point to Alfa Romeo. The sporty and high-tech environment with the cool solidity of aluminum and the warmth and softness of leather and Alcantara suede reflect the personality of a young, metropolitan and dynamic customer.

Propulsion

The Tonale is the most efficient plug-in hybrid C-SUV in the segment, with an electric range of more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) and 272-horsepower. The advanced hybrid system uses the 1.3-liter MultiAir turbocharged four-cylinder engine (180-horsepower) to provide torque to the front wheels. A high-voltage Belt Starter Generator, mounted to the engine, delivers torque to the crankshaft to smooth transitions during changing driving conditions, in addition to providing seamless stop-start capability.

The Tonale's efficiency and sporty performance is bolstered by a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery. The exclusive pack design is a good example of component specifically developed to enhance the Alfa Romeo spirit.

The rear axle of the Tonale is powered by a 90-kW electric motor capable of producing 1,844 lb.-ft. (2,500 Nm) of torque from 0 rpm.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV offers three options in delivering electrified power to the wheels, controlled by the DNA switch. Each mode also includes changes to the driving dynamics (steering, braking and suspension). Regardless of the mode selected, the Tonale operates as an efficient hybrid once the battery nears its minimum state of charge:

Dual power (PHEV)/Dynamic – Performance with maximum output from both the engine and electric motor

Natural – Power management is automatic for everyday use. A balance of engine and electric motor without compromising performance or driving comfort

Advanced efficiency – Designed for pure electric operation, the vehicle will run off the large battery with more than 30 miles (49 kilometers) of pure electric range

The all-new Alfa Romeo Tonale also offers a technologically advanced 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder, a member of Stellantis' Global Medium Engine family, rated at a best-in-class standard horsepower of 256 and 295 lb.-ft. of torque. Equipped with a twin-scroll, low inertia turbocharger, direct fuel injection and engine stop-start technology, this engine gives Tonale the brand's iconic dynamic performance and drivability.

The available plug-in hybrid engine is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, while the standard 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder is paired with a nine-speed automatic. Both propulsion systems feature standard Q4 AWD traction to ensure an unparalleled level of safety and driving pleasure.

Software and connectivity

In a world exclusive, Tonale debuts non-fungible token (NFT) technology, a true innovation in the automotive sector. Alfa Romeo is the first automaker to link a car with an NFT digital certificate. The technology is based on the "blockchain card" concept, a confidential and non-modifiable record of the main stages in the life of an individual vehicle. This distinctive off-board feature – immediately usable and sustainable – epitomizes the innovative nature of Alfa Romeo. With the customer's consent, the NFT will record vehicle data, generating a certificate that can be used to assure the car has been properly maintained, with a positive impact on its residual value. On the pre-owned car market, NFT certification represents an additional source of credibility for owners or dealers to count on. In the meantime, buyers will be reassured in their choice of car.

Alfa Romeo uses software and connectivity to enhance the driver's experience, which is and remains the focus. Tonale therefore comes with Uconnect 5, the company's most advanced in-car technology, delivering faster operating speeds, new content and improved customization. Uconnect 5 also offers new convenience and connected services, keeping customers engaged and informed while drivers keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Uconnect 5 allows users to create an exclusive home screen with a familiar feel. Customers can personalize the Uconnect home screen with frequently used features for quick and easy access via one-touch operation, much like a smartphone. Or if the vehicle is equipped with the new plug-in hybrid system, customers can monitor efficiency through a unique Hybrid Pages app on the center screen, all with one touch.

The new infotainment system also features several fully customizable interfaces, storing up to five different user profiles and featuring preferences for music and vehicle operation. The system also connects features to a driver's profile, such as temperature, seating position and mirror placement. Switching between user profiles can be handled by a single touch.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto make it easy to stay connected to the vehicle, and wireless charging further simplifies the experience.

New over-the-air capabilities with Alfa Connect

Servicing and updating your Alfa Romeo has never been easier. The new Telematics Box Module (TBM) preps for growth and assists in quickly moving large amounts of data, engineered for the fastest speeds available. The trusted and secure ecosystem provides an optimal environment for continuous improvement through a built-in cellular network.

Alexa

Uconnect 5 brings Amazon Alexa directly into the Alfa Romeo Tonale, giving occupants the freedom to interact with Alexa from home to car and car to home. Using natural speak, occupants can ask Alexa to play music, podcasts and audiobooks; add items to their to-do list and check real-time information. Alexa's responses use the vehicle's audio system, allowing all passengers to interact.

Alfa Connect mobile app

With the available mobile app, a smartphone can start the engine, lock or unlock doors, and receive notifications. Inside the vehicle, SOS Call provides external assistance at the touch of a button. An automatic feature calls for outside assistance if the vehicle senses a crash has taken place. With Assist Call, owners can contact the Uconnect customer care team for help with their vehicle or instructions on using a Uconnect system. Stolen Vehicle Assistance helps police track a vehicle's location and Family Drive Alerts deliver notifications to concerned parents when boundary, curfew or speed limits are exceeded. Owners can also receive a notification when someone else drives the vehicle while in Valet Alert mode.

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Technology is also at the forefront of safety and comfort: Level 2 autonomous driving, with new advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), act in line with the Alfa Romeo philosophy. Here again, the software is at the center of the brand's DNA, with the focus remaining on the driver. All the systems therefore work without ever interfering with the driver's experience, where control and the emotions of driving remain intact. These include Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (IACC), Lane Centering (LC) and Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), which automatically adjust speed and trajectory, keeping the car in the middle of the lane and at a distance from the vehicle in front, thus ensuring safety and comfort. The Tonale is also equipped with other innovative devices and technologies that perfect the interaction between driver, vehicle and road, including Automatic Emergency Braking, which alerts the driver of danger and engages the brakes to avoid or mitigate any collision with a pedestrian or cyclist; Driver Attention Assist, which warns the driver if they become drowsy; Blind Spot Detection, which detects rear blind spots and signals any approaching vehicles to avoid collision; Rear Cross Path detection, which warns of vehicles approaching on the sides when reversing; and high-resolution 360° camera with dynamic grid.

Best-in-class driving dynamics

Tonale stands as a benchmark in the segment in terms of driving dynamics. It ensures sports car-like impeccable dynamic behavior, proven by the best weight distribution and the most direct steering in its segment (13.6:1 ratio), and the fact it is the only model in its class to be equipped with the Integrated Brake System (IBS) and available fixed aluminum shift paddles. The adoption of fixed calipers by Brembo, with four pistons and self-ventilated discs at the front and full discs at the rear, contributes to the improved braking performance. The Tonale opts for the fully independent MacPherson suspension system with Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) shock absorbers.

The available Dual Stage Valve active suspension features electronically controlled damping. In short, sitting behind the wheel of the new Tonale equates to an engaging driving experience that becomes an invitation to travel.

The advancement of electric drive modes in Tonale is managed by the exclusive Alfa DNA system that delivers optimized maneuvering and performance.

Through the DNA selector, the driver is also able to select one of the two available pre-set damping curves. "Comfort" allows for a more compliant ride and is a softer suspension calibration for rough roads and is the default suspension setting in the Advanced Efficiency and Normal drive modes. "Sport" stiffens the ride for ultimate cornering ability and better body control under spirited driving conditions and is the default suspension setting in the Dynamic and ESC Off drive modes.

Models

Three trim levels are available – Sprint, Ti and Veloce, all with clearly defined specifications that meet the needs of the most discerning customers. The Sprint trim, the gateway to the unique Alfa Romeo experience, can be customized with numerous options for a strong sporty connotation. The Ti trim enhances the Tonale's qualities of elegance and distinctive character. The Veloce trim reaches the peak in terms of sporty character and luxury.

Production

The Alfa Romeo Tonale is built at the Giambattista Vico Stellantis plant in Pomigliano d'Arco, Naples, Italy – one of the company's most advanced production sites – on a revamped production line dedicated to the new Alfa Romeo model, and a specially created, ultra modern assembly unit. Designed in 1968 by Alfa Romeo and operational since 1972, the industrial complex has produced 5 million cars to date and has won numerous international awards, including in 2012, World Class Manufacturing (WCM) Silver certification and the Automotive Lean Production award for best plant in Europe, followed in 2013 by the WCM Gold Medal and the level of the same name. Last year, the plant underwent a major refurbishment to meet the challenges of the future with the adoption of the most innovative technologies to build hybrid cars.

The 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale will begin arriving in showrooms throughout North America in the first quarter of 2023.